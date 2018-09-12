BREAKING NEWS: Terry turns down Spartak Moscow move

Former Chelsea and England captain John Terry has declined a contract offer from Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow.

Terry has been without a club since leaving Aston Villa at the end of last season but the entered talks with Spartak over the past week.

The 37-year-old flew to Rome for a medical on Friday and was offered a contract worth a reported £3million a year.

However, Terry posted a statement on his Instagram page to confirm he had decided against a move to the Russian capital after discussions with his family.

"After considerable thought, I have decided to decline a contract offer from Spartak Moscow," the statement read.

A photo posted by on

"I would like to take this opportunity to thank Spartak and wish them and their supporters well for the rest of the season.

"They are an ambitious club and I have been very impressed with their professionalism.

"But after assessing this move with my family, we've decided this is not the right move for ourselves at this time.

"Good luck Spartak."