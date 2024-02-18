Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton star 'would not be surprised' to see Italian leave for Liverpool

Former Liverpool midfielder admits he would not be surprised if his current gaffer at Brighton and Hove Albion were to be the next manager in the door at Anfield this summer once Jurgen Klopp leaves the club.

Lallana made 178 appearances for the Reds from 2014 to 2020 – most of them under Klopp – before departing for Brighton, where he has been part of the Seagulls’ ascent to European prominence under Roberto De Zerbi.

That has led the Italian manager to be linked with a number of high-profile jobs this summer, with Manchester United and Barcelona touted as potential destinations alongside Liverpool.

And as relayed by the Daily Mail, Lallana told talkSPORT on those links to Anfield: “It wouldn't surprise me. I think all the clubs are looking at Roberto.

'In my eyes, he is one of the best coaches in the world. We will see.

It's like a domino effect with these managers at the moment: managers are always under pressure wherever you go.

Lallana went on to share his reaction to news of Jurgen Klopp’s imminent departure, saying: “I don't know if that puts you off going into that after [Klopp’s announcement], but that's just the world we live in.

“Although it probably makes sense, it gave me that feeling that something didn't feel right.

“I had the same feeling the day it was announced [Steven Gerrard] was leaving Liverpool. I remember being at the club. That mammoth figure of the football is leaving and it's strange.

'I'm really glad [Klopp] can have four or five months to prepare for the exit. He will get all the accolades he deserves.

It might just give them that extra boost they might need to get another couple of titles - we just hope it's not the Europa League!”

