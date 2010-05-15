Buffon unsure about Juventus future
MILAN - Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon was uncertain if he had played his last game for Juventus and untroubled by a minor ankle injury which forced him off in the 3-0 defeat at AC Milan on Saturday.
Juve have finished seventh in Serie A after one of their worst top-flight seasons and the 32-year-old is their most saleable asset as the club look to rebuild.
"I don't know ... it's silly to say things without knowing," Buffon told reporters when asked if he was leaving the club.
He had previously indicated a move to England may appeal.
Buffon said his injury was not serious ahead of Tuesday's announcement of Italy's 23-man squad for the June 11-July 11 World Cup in South Africa.
