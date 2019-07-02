Bury appoint Paul Wilkinson as their new manager

Bury have announced the appointment of Paul Wilkinson as the club’s new manager.

Wilkinson, 54, has agreed to replace Ryan Lowe, who left Gigg Lane to take charge of Plymouth, less than two weeks after signing a two-year deal to become Truro City’s new boss.

“Bury Football Club are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Wilkinson as the new first-team manager,” Bury said on their official website.

Former Everton and Nottingham Forest striker Wilkinson added: “I’m delighted to be here, Bury is a club with a great history and I can’t wait to get started.

“I’m determined to drive the club forward in the right direction.”

Truro sacked manager Leigh Robinson and appointed Wilkinson as caretaker-boss in March, but he could not save the Cornish club from relegation.

Bury are currently struggling with massive debts and owe approximately £277,000 to HM Revenue & Customs.

A bid by tax officials to wind up the newly-promoted Sky Bet League One club at an Insolvency and Companies Court hearing in London last month was adjourned for six weeks.

Club owner Steve Dale, who has claimed the club’s financial problems are the legacy of the Shakers’ previous regime, announced in May he is suffering from an incurable form of leukaemia and the degenerative condition acute osteoarthritis.