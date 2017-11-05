Cahill cleared to travel in boost for Socceroos

Australia veteran Tim Cahill has been cleared to travel to Honduras for the Socceroos' World Cup play-off first leg, but Robbie Kruse will miss the clash in San Pedro Sula.

Cahill, 37, was in doubt for the tie after suffering an ankle injury during Melbourne City's A-League loss to Sydney FC Friday.

However, Football Federation Australia (FFA) announced Sunday that Cahill would travel – although Australia's all-time leading goalscorer will join his team-mates Monday, a day later than initially expected.

"Cahill's delayed departure to Honduras is part of the monitoring and rehabilitation process that has been put in place for an ankle injury that the Melbourne City FC attacker sustained on Friday night while playing in the Hyundai A-League," an FFA statement read.

"Cahill was cleared of a fractured ankle on Saturday, however he will require continued assessment and treatment before a determination regarding his eligibility for the forthcoming matches is made by the Caltex Socceroos' medical and coaching staff."

The Socceroos, however, will be without attacker Kruse, who will join the squad in Sydney ahead of the second leg.

The VfL Bochum man joins Mathew Leckie and Mark Milligan, who are suspended, in missing Friday's first leg.