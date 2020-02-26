Calf injury rules Lucy Bronze out of England’s SheBelieves Cup title defence

Lucy Bronze has withdrawn from England’s squad for the defence of their SheBelieves Cup title with a calf injury.

The Lyon full-back, who was named UEFA Women’s Player of the Year in 2019, has been replaced in the squad by uncapped North Carolina Tar Heels forward Alessia Russo.

Russo, 21, has been capped at every age level for the Lionesses and steps up to the main squad having been named as a training player for the Lionesses’ SheBelieves Cup campaign.

University of South Carolina defender Anna Patten takes her place as a training player.

Bronze tweeted: “Disappointed not to be fit for camp. But a good opportunity for some new faces. Good luck ladies.

“Haven’t missed a single camp and been present at every single game for the past 5 years. Gonna have massive FOMO next week.”

Phil Neville’s squad are bidding to defend their title (John Walton/PA)

Bronze will remain in France for treatment on the problem.

England’s title defence begins against world champions USA in Orlando on March 5, before facing Japan in New Jersey on March 8 and Spain in Frisco three days later.