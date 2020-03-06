Callum Hendry returns for St Johnstone against Livingston

St Johnstone striker Callum Hendry returns for the visit of Livingston after missing the midweek draw against St Mirren with a foot injury.

Chris Kane should make the Ladbrokes Premiership clash despite having stitches under his eye on Wednesday night.

Liam Craig is suspended following his red card in Paisley while fellow midfielder Murray Davidson (fractured arm) remains on the sidelines.

Marvin Bartley could be set for a start for the visitors.

The midfielder returned from an ankle injury to come on as substitute in Livingston’s 2-2 home draw with Celtic on Wednesday night.

Chris Erskine (groin) remains out while Cece Pepe and Alan Lithgow are still working their way back from injury.

St Johnstone provisional squad: Clark, Ralston, Duffy, Booth, Tanser, McCart, Gordon, Kerr, Holt, Swanson, McCann, Kane, May, Wotherspoon, Hendry, Butcher, O’Halloran, Jones, Wright, Parish.

Livingston provisional squad: McCrorie, McMillan, Devlin, Ambrose, Lamie, Guthrie, Brown, Taylor-Sinclair, Odoffin, Lawless, Crawford, Bartley, Jacobs, Lawson, Sibbald, Pittman, Robinson, Menga, Dykes, Souda, Schofield.