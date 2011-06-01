Carrick withdraws from England squad

"The Manchester United midfielder reported on Monday evening and has been unable to train for the first two days," the FA said in a statement on its website.

"Carrick has returned home, and no replacement will be called into the squad at this time."

The 29-year-old picked up a knock in last Saturday's Champions League Final defeat by Barcelona.

England were already without injured striker Jermain Defoe and groom-to-be goalkeeper David Stockdale for Saturday's Group G qualifier at Wembley Stadium. Striker Wayne Rooney will miss the game through suspension.

England are top of their group with 10 points from four matches, level on points with Montenegro. Switzerland are third with four points.