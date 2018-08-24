Cavani returns to Paris Saint-Gernain squad
Paris Saint-Germain's Edison Cavani has not played for club or country since he injured himself in Uruguay's World Cup win over Portugal.
Edinson Cavani has been named in Paris Saint-Germain's squad for the first time this season for their Ligue 1 clash with Angers.
The striker has missed PSG's first two league games having sustained an injury in Uruguay's World Cup win over Portugal in June.
Cavani missed his nation's quarter-final loss to eventual winners France as a result.
New signing Thilo Kehrer has also been named in the 18-man squad and could make his debut following this arrival from Schalke.
However, there is no place for Timothy Weah, who started the win over Guingamp last weekend.
