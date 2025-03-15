Thomas Tuchel is finally getting ready for his first game as England boss, five months after the FA announced that the former Chelsea boss would be Gareth Southgate’s successor.

First up for the German is a Wembley double-header against Albania and Latvia as the Three Lions begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying game in a group that also features Andorra and Serbia, meaning England will be heavy favourites to book their place in next summer’s tournament.

For Tuchel, who was ranked at No.10 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best managers in the game last year, the job is his first foray into international management. The 51-year-old cut his managerial teeth with Augsburg II and Mainz before he replaced Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and emerged as one of Europe’s best young coaches.

Barnes admits his Tuchel fear

Thomas Tuchel on the Bayern Munich touchline (Image credit: Getty Images)

His success in Germany brought about a move to Paris Saint-Germain, before Chelsea came calling, with his 2021 Champions League win with the Blues the high point of his career so far. After spending a year with Bayern Munich, he now finds himself with the task of ending England’s 60-year trophy drought.

While Tuchel has won nine major honours as a manager, former England winger John Barnes fears the German may be more suited to club football than the international game.

John Barnes in action for England at Italia '90 (Image credit: Getty Images)

“There are certain people who are suited to international football,” Barnes told FourFourTwo, speaking at a LiveScore Live Fan Event in Liverpool.

“I think Sven-Goran Eriksson was, I think Gareth Southgate was. Then there are others who are suited to club football, such as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – they influence the players 100 per cent, they need them every day.

“Tuchel’s not going to be able to do it with international football. I think he’s a fantastic manager, but maybe more suited to club football where he can influence the players more completely.”

Barnes, who won 79 caps for England, also addressed the issue of Tuchel’s nationality.

Thomas Tuchel in the Wembley dressing room (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I think he’s a very good manager but, from an English perspective, it would have been great to see an Englishman in charge,” Barnes admits.

“Tuchel’s very confrontational. English players don’t really like that – they’re used to having their egos massaged and he won’t do that.”