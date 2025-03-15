‘Certain people are suited to international football. Sven was, Southgate was, but I think Thomas Tuchel might be more suited to club football like Pep and Klopp’: John Barnes reveals his major Thomas Tuchel fear
Former England winger John Barnes has a nagging doubt over the new Three Lions boss
Thomas Tuchel is finally getting ready for his first game as England boss, five months after the FA announced that the former Chelsea boss would be Gareth Southgate’s successor.
First up for the German is a Wembley double-header against Albania and Latvia as the Three Lions begin their 2026 World Cup qualifying game in a group that also features Andorra and Serbia, meaning England will be heavy favourites to book their place in next summer’s tournament.
For Tuchel, who was ranked at No.10 in FourFourTwo’s list of the best managers in the game last year, the job is his first foray into international management. The 51-year-old cut his managerial teeth with Augsburg II and Mainz before he replaced Jurgen Klopp at Borussia Dortmund in 2015 and emerged as one of Europe’s best young coaches.
Barnes admits his Tuchel fear
His success in Germany brought about a move to Paris Saint-Germain, before Chelsea came calling, with his 2021 Champions League win with the Blues the high point of his career so far. After spending a year with Bayern Munich, he now finds himself with the task of ending England’s 60-year trophy drought.
While Tuchel has won nine major honours as a manager, former England winger John Barnes fears the German may be more suited to club football than the international game.
“There are certain people who are suited to international football,” Barnes told FourFourTwo, speaking at a LiveScore Live Fan Event in Liverpool.
“I think Sven-Goran Eriksson was, I think Gareth Southgate was. Then there are others who are suited to club football, such as Jurgen Klopp and Pep Guardiola – they influence the players 100 per cent, they need them every day.
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
“Tuchel’s not going to be able to do it with international football. I think he’s a fantastic manager, but maybe more suited to club football where he can influence the players more completely.”
Barnes, who won 79 caps for England, also addressed the issue of Tuchel’s nationality.
“I think he’s a very good manager but, from an English perspective, it would have been great to see an Englishman in charge,” Barnes admits.
“Tuchel’s very confrontational. English players don’t really like that – they’re used to having their egos massaged and he won’t do that.”
For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.
- Chris FlanaganSenior Staff Writer
- Ed McCambridgeStaff Writer
‘Thomas Tuchel's made his name as a cup manager, and they get no bigger than the World Cup. He’s a planner, he’s painstaking, he could be England’s secret weapon’: Emile Heskey's great hope for England's new boss
‘Thomas Tuchel galvanised Chelsea – he quickly identified which players could fit into a system that would win matches. They were putty in his hands from day one’: Joe Cole on why fans should expect a fast start from the new England boss