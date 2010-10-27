Cesena exit Italian Cup early

Serie A leaders Lazio, 2009 Cup winners, won 3-0 at home to second division Portogruaro with a second string side to set up a meeting with Albinoleffe in the fourth round next month.

The eight top teams from Serie A last term, including holders Inter Milan, enter the competition in two rounds' time in December.

Udinese continued their upturn in form by hammering Serie B Padova 4-0 with a Bernardo Corradi double while Bologna beat Modena 3-2 in a big local derby.

Chievo host Serie B side Sassuolo and Bari entertain Torino on Thursday.

Fiorentina, faltering in Serie A, edged past second tier Empoli 1-0 at home on Tuesday thanks to Khouma Babacar's goal late in extra-time.

Genoa also had a scare last week when Luca Toni scored twice, including another late extra-time winner, to seal a 2-1 comeback win at home to Serie B's Grosseto.