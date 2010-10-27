Cesena exit Italian Cup early
By app
MILAN, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Cesena were the only Serie A casualties in the Italian Cup third round when they went down 3-1 at home to Novara on Wednesday.
Serie A leaders Lazio, 2009 Cup winners, won 3-0 at home to second division Portogruaro with a second string side to set up a meeting with Albinoleffe in the fourth round next month.
The eight top teams from Serie A last term, including holders Inter Milan, enter the competition in two rounds' time in December.
Udinese continued their upturn in form by hammering Serie B Padova 4-0 with a Bernardo Corradi double while Bologna beat Modena 3-2 in a big local derby.
Chievo host Serie B side Sassuolo and Bari entertain Torino on Thursday.
Fiorentina, faltering in Serie A, edged past second tier Empoli 1-0 at home on Tuesday thanks to Khouma Babacar's goal late in extra-time.
Genoa also had a scare last week when Luca Toni scored twice, including another late extra-time winner, to seal a 2-1 comeback win at home to Serie B's Grosseto.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.