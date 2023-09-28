Chelsea and Real Madrid to battle Saudi clubs for unsettled Napoli star: report

Chelsea could line up against Real Madrid and Saudi Pro League clubs for the signature of Victor Osimhen, say reports, after an extraordinary situation unfolded at Napoli this week.

The Nigeria international finished as the top scorer in Serie A last season as the Partenopei clinched their first Scudetto in 33 years.

But he reacted furiously to being substituted by new coach Rudi Garcia during a 0-0 draw with Bologna over the weekend, when he missed a penalty.

Things then deteriorated when Osimhen’s agent threatened legal action against the club after Napoli’s official social media platforms published controversial videos against their star man, one making fun of him for missing the spot kick.

Osimhen shrugged off the furore to return to the starting line-up, and the scoresheet, in Wednesday’s 4-1 win over Udinese.

But the Daily Mail reports that Saudi Arabian clubs will be at the front of the queue should he push to leave the Italian champions in January.

The likes of Neymar, Karim Benzema and N’Golo Kante headed to the Saudi Pro League over the summer as vast sums were splashed on big-name players.

The potential availability of Osimhen could alert the attention of clubs in the Saudi league, but Real Madrid and Chelsea are said to also be in the frame.

The Spanish side are still looking for a big-name replacement for Benzema, while the Blues are in dire need of a regular goalscorer.

Osimhen joined Napoli from Lille in the summer of 2020 and enjoyed his most prolific season last term, scoring 26 goals in 32 Serie A games for Luciano Spalletti’s league winners.

The 24-year-old, who has a contract to June 2025 in Naples, has started 2023/24 with four goals in seven games in all competitions.

He is valued at €120 million (£104m) by Transfermarkt.

