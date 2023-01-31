Chelsea are 'in' for Marcel Sabitzer, as Manchester United rush to complete deal

Chelsea and Manchester United are both "in" for Marcel Sabitzer, with the latter looking to complete the deal quickly.

That's according to one German journalist, who says that the Bayern Munich midfielder is moving closer to completing a move to the Premier League. Sabitzer followed Julian Nagelsmann to the Allianz Arena from RB Leipzig but has struggled to establish himself in the Bavarians' first-team plans.

Christian Eriksen has been ruled out potentially for the rest of the season following an injury to his ankle, meaning that Sabitzer has come onto Manchester United's radar.

Sabitzer has not been in Bayern Munich's plans this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

But now, Florian Plettenberg (opens in new tab) of Sky Germany (opens in new tab) says despite Manchester United being "in pole position" to land the Austrian, Chelsea are "in" for him.

"Player has arrived [at] the airport in Munich now!" Plettenberg tweeted (opens in new tab) earlier.

Chelsea could be otherwise engaged today, anyway. A deal for Enzo Fernandez is apparently still being worked on, with the Benfica midfielder given permission to have a medical with the west Londoners.

The deal could be the biggest Premier League transfer ever, topping over £100 million.

Joao Felix's sole Premier League outing so far ended in an early bath (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's thought that any transfer involving Sabitzer will just be a loan until the end of the season.

Sabitzer is valued by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab) to be worth €20m.

More Chelsea and Manchester United stories

Declan Rice has reportedly agreed to join Arsenal this summer (opens in new tab), with the West Ham (opens in new tab) midfielder also a transfer target for Chelsea (opens in new tab).

Chelsea have reopened talks over a move for Enzo Fernandez (opens in new tab), whom they were linked with at the start of January. But the Blues look set to be beaten by Liverpool to the signature of Wolves star Matheus Nunes this summer (opens in new tab).

United are said to be considering a move for Real Betis and Netherlands forward Luiz Henrique (opens in new tab).

The Red Devils have also reportedly been offered the chance to sign Juventus striker Dusan Vlahovic (opens in new tab). And they could go head-to-head with PSGfor the signature of Brazilian teenager Vitor Roque (opens in new tab).