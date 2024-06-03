Chelsea confirm appointment of Enzo Maresca as new manager

Chelsea have moved to appoint the former Leicester City boss as their new manager on a long-term deal

Chelsea have confirmed the appointment of Enzo Maresca as their new manager. 

The Italian has signed a five-year deal at Stamford Bridge after an agreement was reached between the Blues and Leicester City at the weekend.

