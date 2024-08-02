Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca makes crucial decision in Cole Palmer controversy

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has already endured a somewhat turbulent start to life at Stamford Bridge after joining from Leicester City earlier this summer.

From Enzo Fernandez's controversial video with Argentina to more scattergun spending and a heavy defeat to Celtic, Maresca has bravely faced his fair share of adversity in his early stint.

Having proven his credentials during Leicester's Championship title success, Maresca will need all of his nous to navigate an environment that has already chewed up some of Europe's elite managers before spitting them back out.

VIDEO: Why Signing Archie Gray Was A Masterstroke By Spurs

Maresca settles Chelsea's long-lasting headache

Cole Palmer racked up an impressive 22 Premier League goals in his debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, many of which being penalties as he grew into the role of Chelsea's spot-kick taker.

However, his role as such was bought into question on more than one occasion when fellow teammates could be seen arguing with him regarding who would take the penalty.

The situation came to a head in Chelsea's 6-0 win over Everton when Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke could both be seen getting visibly worked up with Palmer as they both demanded to take the penalty.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Then manager Mauricio Pochettino immediately condemned the behaviour, however, Madueke again found himself in the middle of a similar disagreement in Chelsea's friendly win over Club America on Wednesday.

Cole Palmer has become a reliable penalty taker (Image credit: Getty Images)

Having been awarded a spot kick in the opening minute, the for PSV Eindhoven winger could be seen arguing with Christopher Nkunku about who would take it, only for new signing Tosin Adarabioyo to snatch the ball away and hand it to Nkunku, who went on to score emphatically.

Speaking after the game, Maresca laid down the law to his players, telling reporters "I decide the taker," when asked about the debacle.

"And I told Tosin [Adarabioyo] for the first penalty to tell Noni that Christopher Nkunku must take it. I understand Noni's desire to take penalties and that's why he took the second one. But I am the guy who decides. And when he returns with us, for sure Cole is the taker."

Palmer has not featured in Chelsea's tour of the United States due to his participation in England's run to the Euro 2024 final.

Enzo Maresca (Image credit: Getty Images)

More Chelsea stories

Why Chelsea are selling their best academy prospects instead of multi-million pound flops

Chelsea retain interest in world-class star - but have made move for alternative: report

Victor Osimhen's agent lashes out and demands 'respect' after Chelsea transfer links