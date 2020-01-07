Chelsea midfielder Danny Drinkwater on verge of Villa loan switch

Danny Drinkwater is to undergo a medical at Aston Villa ahead of a proposed loan move, the PA news agency understands.

Drinkwater travelled to Villa’s Bodymoor Heath training ground on Tuesday morning with a view to joining Dean Smith’s side for the rest of the season.

The 29-year-old midfielder has spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Burnley from Chelsea, but has struggled to make an impression in Sean Dyche’s side, limited to just one appearance in the Premier League and two overall.

Drinkwater was sidelined for a stint earlier in the campaign after suffering ankle ligament damage in September during an incident at a Manchester nightclub.

The Manchester United academy product was part of Leicester’s Premier League-winning side in 2016, and moved to Chelsea in a £35million deal a year later.

But he found himself short of playing time at Stamford Bridge and the three-times capped England midfielder is seeking a new start.