Chelsea offered highly-rated striker in exchange for Romelu Lukaku: report

Chelsea are facing a serious squad overhaul this summer, with new manager Mauricio Pochettino looking to rebuild his side in order to compete for the biggest honours in football once again.

A number of players have already left, with Kai Havertz, Mason Mount, Eduoard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante and Cesar Azpilicueta all departing, though it's in attack where the Blues are crying out for a new signing - especially with Romelu Lukaku posturing for a move away.

While Saudi Arabia have offered the Belgian striker a lucrative contract just two years after he signed for Chelsea for £100m, Lukaku prefers a move to Inter Milan, where he spent last season on loan.

According to Corriere dello Sport, it's fellow Serie A side Juventus, though, who are willing to sign Lukaku. The report suggests Juve have told Chelsea they can have Serbian striker Dusan Vlahovic for around £21.4m if Lukaku is also included in the deal.

Lukaku is desperate to return to Inter this summer, after his short-lived spell at Stamford Bridge has failed to work out. The Telegraph is even reporting that he is willing to take a £1m-per-year pay cut in order to make the move to San Siro happen on a permanent basis.

However, he might have to settle for Juventus, who have emerged as the frontrunners in any potential deal. 23-year-old Vlahovic has underwhelmed in Turin, scoring just 10 goals in 27 Serie A appearances last season, and the Juve hierarchy are reportedly keen on cashing in on him.

Chelsea could have Dusan Vlahovic leading their forward line in the upcoming season (Image credit: Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Chelsea are in need of a striker, too - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang looks destined to leave Stamford Bridge, while Armando Broja struggled during his sporadic displays for the Blues in the 2022/23 season.

Nicolas Jackson and Christopher Nkunku have both just arrived, from Villarreal and RB Leipzig, but both prefer starting with an out-and-out No.9 in the side, too. Vlahovic could be that man, and his age profile certainly fits what Chelsea have targeted in recent windows.

Chelsea look set to lose Lukaku, who just spent a season on loan at Inter Milan (Image credit: Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images)

