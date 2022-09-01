Liverpool report: Jurgen Klopp's side WILL sign a new midfielder after all

Liverpool are on the verge of completing the signing of Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo on a season-long loan, according to reports.

Having previously insisted that the club would not re-enter the transfer market in the final few days of the window, Jurgen Klopp acknowledged last week that the Reds had changed their mind and were on the lookout for a midfielder.

Liverpool (opens in new tab)'s chances of signing one appeared to be fading until news broke on Thursday morning that they have agreed terms with Juventus over a temporary switch for Arthur.

The Athletic (opens in new tab) reports that the Brazil international is currently on his way to Liverpool to undergo a medical, after which he will complete a switch to Anfield until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Arthur, who is valued at £16.2m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab), has not made a single appearance for Juventus (opens in new tab) in Serie A so far this season, and almost joined Arsenal on loan in January (opens in new tab).

The former Barcelona (opens in new tab) man is not in Max Allegri's plans at the Allianz Stadium and Juventus are happy to sanction his departure after just two years at the club.

Liverpool, who had been linked with a late swoop for Barcelona midfielder and long-time Manchester United (opens in new tab) target Frenkie de Jong, will now have an extra option in the centre of the park.

Their injury problems in that area of the pitch were compounded on Wednesday night when Jordan Henderson was forced off in the 2-1 win against Newcastle (opens in new tab) with what appeared to be a hamstring issue.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita are already on the treatment table at Melwood, while Curtis Jones and Thiago Alcantara have also missed several games at the start of the season due to fitness problems.

Provided the paperwork is completed before the 11pm transfer deadline on Thursday, Arthur could be involved when Klopp's team take on local rivals Everton (opens in new tab) in the early kick-off on Saturday.

