Chelsea report: Blues weighing up offer for Bundesliga Player of the Year

Chelsea are weighing up a move for RB Leipzig forward Christopher Nkunku, according to reports.

The Blues finished third in the Premier League in 2021/22, 19 points behind champions Manchester City (opens in new tab).

They will be looking to close the gap next season and Thomas Tuchel wants to bolster his squad in order to do so.

Defensive reinforcements will be a priority for Chelsea (opens in new tab), who could see Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso follow Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen through the exit door in the coming weeks.

But it looks like Chelsea are also looking to add to their attacking options, with a swoop for Neymar thought to be in the offing (opens in new tab).

(Image credit: PA)

The Brazilian is not their only attacking target: according to Goal (opens in new tab), Chelsea are also considering submitting a bid for Nkunku.

The France international enjoyed a magnificent season at RB Leipzig (opens in new tab), with whom he won the DFB-Pokal earlier this month.

Nkunku beat Robert Lewandowski to the Bundesliga Player of the Year award after scoring 20 league goals and another 15 in other competitions.

The former PSG (opens in new tab) forward only has two years left on his contract at the Red Bull Arena, and Leipzig are said to be willing to let him go for the right price.

Real Madrid (opens in new tab) are also monitoring the situation after failing to land their top transfer target, Kylian Mbappe.

(Image credit: Getty)

But Chelsea's hopes of winning the race for the 24-year-old's signature could be dashed unless they are able to trim their squad first.

Christian Pulisic, Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech all face uncertain futures after failing to nail down a regular starting spot this term.

Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) had been considering a move for Werner, but the cost involved appears to have put them off.

Chelsea will need to sell an attacker before they can buy one, so there is plenty of work to do before they can think about purchasing Nkunku.