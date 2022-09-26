Chelsea report: Juventus in early talks over deal for out-of-favour Christian Pulisic

Juventus (opens in new tab) are reportedly keeping tabs on Chelsea (opens in new tab)'s Christian Pulisic with a view to signing the winger next summer.

Pulisic has started just once in all competitions so far this season, seeing barely two hours of action altogether.

The United States (opens in new tab) international was linked with Manchester United (opens in new tab) and Juve over the summer; Chelsea were said to have offered him to the latter (opens in new tab) as part of a potential deal for Matthijs de Ligt.

Pulisic's sole start of 2022/23 so far came in Chelsea's 2-1 Premier League win over West Ham (Image credit: Chris Lee – Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Evidently, no such switch ever materialised, but the Bianconeri appear keen to sign Pulisic.

According to CalcioMercato.com (via Football Italia) (opens in new tab), Juve have held initial talks with the 24-year-old's agent.

Pulisic – who joined Chelsea from Borussia Dortmund (opens in new tab) three years ago – isn't out of contract at Stamford Bridge until June 2024.

The report adds that the Blues wouldn't sell him for any less than £31m (he's currently valued at around £38m by Transfermarkt (opens in new tab)).

Pulisic has scored 21 goals in 51 caps for the United States (Image credit: Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images)

For now, Pulisic will be wanting to get as many minutes under his belt as possible in the run-up to the World Cup 2022 – where he'll be hoping to feature on football's biggest stage for the first time, with the United States having failed to qualify last time around.

That said, he picked up what Chelsea's official website have called (opens in new tab) "a slight knock" in training before the US' 2-0 friendly loss to Japan (opens in new tab) in Dusseldorf, Germany last week.

It remains to be seen whether he'll be fit for Tuesday's meeting with Saudi Arabia (opens in new tab) in Murcia, Spain.

