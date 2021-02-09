Chelsea transfer news: Blues will only move for David Alaba if he lowers wage demands

Chelsea will only attempt to sign David Alaba if he lowers his wage demands, according to reports.

The Austria international is set to leave Bayern Munich this summer after breaking off contract negotiations with the Bundesliga giants.

Alaba will be a free agent on June 30 and has been able to hold discussions with non-German clubs since the start of the year.

Real Madrid remain favourites to sign the versatile Alaba, who has been on Bayern’s books since 2008.

Chelsea have also expressed an interest in the 28-year-old, but a deal could prove difficult to complete unless Alaba is willing to accept a lower wage.

Indeed, Chelsea are willing to walk away from negotiations unless the Austrian budges on his demands, according to the Daily Telegraph .

Alaba is said to be holding out for £400,000 per week from his new employers, and Chelsea are not prepared to smash their wage structure for the defender.

N’Golo Kante is currently the Blues’ highest-earning player, but he receives around £100,000 per week less than what Alaba is demanding.

The Bayern Munich man has been used at centre-back by Hansi Flick in recent seasons, and Chelsea seem to have earmarked him as an option in that position.

The Blues have also scouted RB Leipzig defender Dayot Upamecano, whose £38m release clause will kick in this summer.

Chelsea could also renew their interest in Atletico Madrid stopper Jose Gimenez, while Bayern’s Niklas Sule is another option for Thomas Tuchel’s side.

Chelsea return to action against Barnsley in the fifth round of the FA Cup on Thursday.

They then face Newcastle in the Premier League on Monday as Tuchel’s side look to continue their top-four challenge.

Chelsea are just one point adrift of Liverpool in the final Champions League qualification spot after Sunday’s victory over Sheffield United.

