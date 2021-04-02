Chelsea transfer news: Jorginho will stay at Stamford Bridge despite Napoli interest

Jorginho plans to reject interest from former club Napoli in order to stay at Chelsea, according to the player’s agent.

In an interview with Tuttomercatoweb, Joao Santos reaffirmed his client’s commitment to the Blues amid rumours that he was considering a return to Serie A.

“He has a two-year contract with Chelsea. He is thinking about playing in the European Championship and then the World Cup in Qatar. He will remain at Chelsea, 100 per cent,” said Santos, who suggested that Jorginho will soon discuss a new contract with the club.

The midfielder has made 28 appearances in all competitions this season, chipping in with seven goals, all of them from the penalty spot.

He briefly fell out of favour under previous manager Frank Lampard, starting seven consecutive Premier League games on the substitute’s bench, but has been a big part of Chelsea’s revival in recent weeks.

Since Thomas Tuchel was appointed at the end of January, Jorginho has been a regular in the starting line-up as the club have regained their place in the top four.

Chelsea, who face lowly West Bromwich Albion at home tomorrow, are two points clear of West Ham United in the last Champions League spot.

Jorginho signed for Chelsea in July 2018, on the same day that Maurizio Sarri was named as the club’s new manager.

There had been interest from Manchester City too, but the midfielder was swayed by the chance to work with Sarri again, having enjoyed great success together at Napoli.

The Brazilian-born player, who represents Italy at international level, faced criticism for his risk-averse passing in a transitional first season, leading many to assume he would be sold when Lampard came in.

Instead, Jorginho remained a vital component of the Chelsea midfield and looks set to extend his contract, which runs until the summer of 2023.