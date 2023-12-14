Chelsea line up Reece James replacement, with Englishman ruled out for extended period: report

Chelsea are looking to sign a replacement for Reece James, after the right-back suffered a hamstring injury against Everton last weekend.

James limped off the Goodison Park pitch in the 26th minute, with Chelsea later confirming his injury. The England right-back is now set to see a hamstring specialist to put aside his injury woes, leaving Chelsea with just Malo Gusto available.

Gusto, though, has also faced fitness issues this term, so the Blues are ready to enter the transfer market to bring in a new right-back in the January transfer window.

According to TEAMtalk, Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Monchengladbach defender Nico Elvedi, who could be available for around £30m.

Though primarily a centre-back, Elvedi is also a capable right-back who has filled in there for both his club and at national team level for Switzerland. The 27-year-old's versatility makes him an attractive prospect for the hierarchy at Stamford Bridge, with defensive issues still in need of addressing.

While Reece James' and Malo Gusto's fitness has been a problem, the age of Thiago Silva, availability of Benoit Badiashile and Wesley Fofana, the performances of Axel Disasi have all been cause for concern at Chelsea this term.

Elvedi, therefore, could prove the perfect foil for Mauricio Pochettino's side, with the Swiss defender also reportedly keen on a Premier League move in the near future.

The report suggests that Elvedi has recently signed with super-agent Pini Zahavi, who represents Robert Lewandowski, Aleksandr Mitrovic and Chelsea new-boy Christopher Nkunku.

Elvedi's Monchengladbach contract still has three-and-a-half years remaining, though, meaning the Blues will be required to stump up a large transfer fee in order to bring him to the club.

