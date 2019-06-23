Real Madrid cool interest in Christian Eriksen – but the Dane could join Premier League rivals

Real Madrid have cooled their interest in Christian Eriksen, report the Daily Mirror.

Having been heavily linked with the Denmark international in recent weeks, the La Liga side have now made Paul Pogba their leading transfer target.

That development comes as a blow to the Tottenham playmaker, who only has a year remaining on his deal in north London.

Eriksen remains keen to leave Spurs this summer and is now considering Manchester United and Juventus as potential destinations.

Despite his contractual situation, the former Ajax schemer is valued at £100m by Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy.

If either United or Juventus agree to pay the asking price, Mauricio Pochettino will look to spend some of the proceeds on Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha.

