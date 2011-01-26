Concussed Rafael out of FA Cup clash
MANCHESTER - Manchester United defender Rafael da Silva will miss Saturday's FA Cup Fourth Round match at Southampton after suffering concussion in the 3-2 victory over Blackpool, manager Alex Ferguson said on Wednesday.
The 20-year-old Brazilian was taken off on a stretcher in the later stages of Tuesday's comeback win at Bloomfield Road in the Premier League after a clash of heads with striker Marlon Harewood that led to 10 minutes of stoppage time being played.
"It's a straightforward one. He has concussion and will miss Saturday's game," Ferguson said on the club's website.
It is unfortunate timing for Rafael after the player missed last weekend's victory over Birmingham City through suspension.
