Confederations Cup Social Diary: Vidal's boot bugbear, Cahill's blast from the past and power naps for Socceroos

Day three of the Confederations Cup saw Sochi host its first game, with world champions Germany taking on Asian Cup holders Australia.

Joachim Low's squad have been preparing with a handful of unusual drills, while Socceroos great Tim Cahill has been drawing inspiration from his finest goal on the international stage.

Away from the inclement weather of Fisht Stadium, Chile stars including Arturo Vidal and Alexis Sanchez have been celebrating their opening win over Cameroon, although the Bayern Munich man appeared a little uncertain about his bold new boots.

Australia fans back home were turning to power naps in a bid to stay bright and alert for their clash with Germany, which kicked off at 01:00 Australian Eastern Standard Time.

Kazan has been full of colourful headgear in celebration of Sunday's game between Portugal and Mexico. Sombreros we understand, but the Ronaldo masks need a bit of work.

Vidal is the latest Confeds star to sport specially tailored boots for his opening game, but judging by this picture, he looks a bit miffed with the colour choice...

While the players trained and rested on Monday morning, Portugal's official Twitter account decided to wade in on the latest transfer rumours. They seemed intrigued by the prospect of Kylian Mbappe's interest in joining (or replacing, perhaps) Cristiano Ronaldo at Real Madrid.

In a bid for inspiration for Australia's daunting test against Germany, Cahill reflected on his memorable World Cup 2014 strike against Netherlands. Another one of these would go down well.

Germany, meanwhile, spent time preparing for their opener in Sochi with one of the more unorthodox games of football tennis you're likely to see. Julian Draxler seemed happy to judge from the comfort of the exercise bikes, though.

Sanchez was lacking his usual Instagram inspiration as he celebrated Chile's win, but the ever-reliable public soon made his commonplace post an entertaining slanging match about whether or not he should leave Arsenal for Bayern Munich.