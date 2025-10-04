FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword 21: No.6s, Italian midfielders and one-cap wonders
Ready for another crossword puzzle all about the beautiful game?
Still in bed? Same. Need a football-themed crossword before you face brushing your teeth?
How lucky that we're here to help, then: FourFourTwo's Weekend Crossword turns 21 weeks old today, with clues on Italian midfield maestros and fellas who only played once for their country, as we put you to the test with a quiz with a twist.
It's simple: fill the grid with letters based on our teasers and then enter your email address to leave a comment with the time that it took you to complete. Allons-y…
Mark White has been at on FourFourTwo since joining in January 2020, first as a staff writer before becoming content editor in 2023. An encyclopedia of football shirts and boots knowledge – both past and present – Mark has also represented FFT at both FA Cup and League Cup finals (though didn't receive a winners' medal on either occasion) and has written pieces for the mag ranging on subjects from Bobby Robson's season at Barcelona to Robinho's career. He has written cover features for the mag on Mikel Arteta and Martin Odegaard, and is assisted by his cat, Rosie, who has interned for the brand since lockdown.
