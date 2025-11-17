Watch Germany vs Slovakia: Live streams for the deciding Group A World Cup 2026 qualifier in Leipzig

Watch Germany vs Slovakia as the top two teams in Group A face a straight shoot-out for automatic World Cup qualification, with all the details on TV and streaming information for viewers anywhere in the world.

Germany vs Slovakia: Key information ► Date: Monday, 17 November 2025 ► Kick-off time: 7.45pm GMT / 8.45pm CET / 2.45pm ET ► Venue: Red Bull Arena, Leipzig ► TV & Streaming: Amazon Prime Video (UK), Fox Sports 2 / Fox Sports App (US) ► FREE Stream: ZDF (Germany) ► Watch from anywhere: Use NordVPN to unblock your usual stream

It's not a case of now or never for either of the teams battling for a World Cup place in Leipzig today but avoiding the play-offs is a prize worth chasing.

Germany and Slovakia are locked on 12 points apiece at the top of Group A with 90 minutes left to play. If there's a winner, they're going to the World Cup.

Here's what you need to know about live streams and broadcast options to watch Germany vs Slovakia online, on TV, and from anywhere.

Watch Germany vs Slovakia for FREE in Germany

TV licence holders in Germany can watch Germany vs Slovakia for free.

Public broadcaster ZDF has the rights to the game and it will be streamed on the ZDF streaming platform.

Geo-restrictions and your licence fee requirement apply. A VPN will get you your usual coverage from anywhere – more on that below.

Watch Germany vs Slovakia from anywhere

How to watch Germany vs Slovakia in the UK

Germany's vital last World Cup qualifier against Slovakia will be available to stream live on Amazon Prime Video in the UK.

This is a pay-per-view match costing £2.49 for UK viewers but a standard Amazon account is the only other requirement – you don't need a Prime subscription.

How to watch Germany vs Slovakia in the US

Live coverage of Germany vs Slovakia will be available for fans in the United States on Fox Sports 2 and the Fox Sports App.

Germany vs Slovakia: Match Preview

Germany have a safety net. Julian Nagelsmann's team will qualify in the event of a draw thanks to their superior goal difference, leaving Slovakia to slug it out in the play-offs.

Third-placed Northern Ireland will be in the play-offs too but their interest in the group is now over. They can't catch or be caught, so this evening's head-to-head in Leipzig is all that matters at the conclusion of Group A.

Slovakia's qualification remains in their own hands with one game remaining because they won 2-0 in the reverse fixture in Bratislava in September thanks to goals from David Hancko and David Strelec.

Germany's qualification is within their gift because Northern Ireland beat Slovakia in October, teeing up a thrilling finale in the current international match window.

Both teams won their penultimate qualifiers on Friday. Slovakia left it excruciatingly late to grab the only goal against Northern Ireland, while Germany eased to victory thanks to two second-half Nick Woltemade goals in Luxembourg.

Die Mannschaft would fancy their chances in a play-off but it's a path Slovakia would sooner avoid. South Africa 2010 was their only World Cup finals appearance as an independent nation and a fourth consecutive failure to qualify would be an unwelcome setback.

But overcoming Germany is easier said than done. The four-time World Cup winners do not fail in qualifying. They've never missed out on World Cup qualification and haven't miss any major tournament since West Germany didn't qualify for the European Championship in 1968.

Francesco Calzona and Slovakia could nudge them one step closer to surrendering that record but there's no doubt Germany hold the slight advantage at Red Bull Arena.