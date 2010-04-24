Cris declared doubtful for Bayern battle
By app
LYON - Olympique Lyon defender Cris is doubtful for Tuesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Bayern Munich because of hip and knee problems, coach Claude Puel said on Saturday.
"He has a bruise on his hip and his knee is locked up following a knock," Puel told reporters after the Brazilian centre-back picked up the injury during the morning training session.
"He is doubtful (for Tuesday)."
The loss of Cris would be a huge blow to the Lyon defence, with Jeremy Toulalan suspended after his red card in the first leg, which Bayern won 1-0, and Mathieu Bodmer ruled out injured.
