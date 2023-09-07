Cristiano Ronaldo claims his role as 'pioneer' for Saudi Pro League has helped attract star names

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed credit for the improvement in quality in Saudi Arabia in recent months, suggesting his move to Al-Nassr in January 2023 has raised the profile of the league and enticed more players to follow the same path.

The likes of Karim Benzema, Neymar, Sadio Mane, N'Golo Kante and Riyad Mahrez, among many others, have all moved to the Middle East in recent months, something Ronaldo is "proud" of to "pioneer".

Speaking in a press conference ahead of Portugal's Euro 2024 qualifier with Slovakia on Friday, Ronaldo took credit for these high-profile players moving to the Saudi Pro League in the summer, suggesting it will only continue to grow over the coming years.

Ronaldo believes he has helped pioneer other star names joining the Saudi Pro League (Image credit: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"As I said six months ago - and back then everybody thought I was crazy - now it's normal to play in the Saudi league," Cristiano Ronaldo stated. "As an Al-Nassr player and as someone who has played there for eight months now, I knew this was going to happen.

"It's a privilege to change a culture not only of the country itself but also in what concerns the game. Having great players heading there is something that makes me extremely proud.

"Why not give them [Saudi Arabia] an opportunity if they have the potential and valour to bet on great players, and want to have one of the best leagues in the world.

VIDEO: Saudi Arabia run football now

"I was the pioneer of all that and feel very proud of it. What I want is that the Saudi league continues to evolve not only now, but also during the coming years - I'm hoping it becomes a top league."

The 38-year-old has scored 26 goals in 30 games in all competitions since arriving at Al-Nassr, and has started the 2023/24 season especially strong with six strikes in just four matches.

New Portugal boss Roberto Martinez has called Cristiano Ronaldo up for the national team, too, as he looks to add to his 200 caps and men's record 123 international goals.

Ronaldo is in a rich vein of form right now (Image credit: Getty Images)

