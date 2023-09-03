Cristiano Ronaldo hits yet ANOTHER milestone with latest goal for Al-Nassr

We're used to Cristiano Ronaldo reaching milestone after milestone by now – and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was at it again on Saturday night.

With the mass exodus of big names from the top European leagues to the Saudi Pro League this summer, it's easy to forget that Ronaldo was the first superstar to join the competition – but he's never far from reminding everyone he's still alive and kicking (and scoring).

The veteran forward, 38, bagged his 12th goal of the season in all competitions this season – his sixth in the league – as Al-Nassr thumped Al-Hazm 5-1 away from home.

Ronaldo is the leading scorer in the Saudi Pro League so far this term (Image credit: Getty Images)

And the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus man's 68th-minute strike was an historic one: it was the 850th goal of his career.

Ronaldo has found the net a whopping 727 times at club level – including a club-record 450 for Real – and a further 123 for Portugal, the most goals ever scored by a male player in international football.

For Al-Nassr alone, he's scored 26 goals in 30 games since signing in January this year.

Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo was pretty chuffed with his latest achievement. In an Instagram post after the match, he said: "Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let's go Al-Nassr. 850 career goals and still counting!"

Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet for Al-Nassr, who sit four points off top spit in the Saudi Pro League after five games of the 2023/24 campaign.

Next up for Ronaldo is a double-header of Euro 2024 qualifiers with Portugal, against Slovakia and Luxembourg.

Read more

IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!

MAN UNITED TAKEOVER Red Devils legend 'doesn't believe' Glazers have taken club off the market

LIONEL MESSI MLS star takes aim at Zlatan as he notes vital difference

QUIZ! Can you name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football?