Cristiano Ronaldo hits yet ANOTHER milestone with latest goal for Al-Nassr
Ronaldo cannot stop scoring for Al-Nassr, and his strike in Saturday's win over Al-Hazm was a particularly significant one
We're used to Cristiano Ronaldo reaching milestone after milestone by now – and the five-time Ballon d'Or winner was at it again on Saturday night.
With the mass exodus of big names from the top European leagues to the Saudi Pro League this summer, it's easy to forget that Ronaldo was the first superstar to join the competition – but he's never far from reminding everyone he's still alive and kicking (and scoring).
The veteran forward, 38, bagged his 12th goal of the season in all competitions this season – his sixth in the league – as Al-Nassr thumped Al-Hazm 5-1 away from home.
And the former Manchester United, Real Madrid and Juventus man's 68th-minute strike was an historic one: it was the 850th goal of his career.
Ronaldo has found the net a whopping 727 times at club level – including a club-record 450 for Real – and a further 123 for Portugal, the most goals ever scored by a male player in international football.
For Al-Nassr alone, he's scored 26 goals in 30 games since signing in January this year.
Saudi Arabia run football now
Unsurprisingly, Ronaldo was pretty chuffed with his latest achievement. In an Instagram post after the match, he said: "Another great team performance! We keep improving. Let's go Al-Nassr. 850 career goals and still counting!"
Sadio Mane was also on the scoresheet for Al-Nassr, who sit four points off top spit in the Saudi Pro League after five games of the 2023/24 campaign.
Next up for Ronaldo is a double-header of Euro 2024 qualifiers with Portugal, against Slovakia and Luxembourg.
Read more
IN THE MAG Newcastle United, the inside story! Gerard Pique and the Kings League - PLUS Brighton, Rakitic, Merson and more!
MAN UNITED TAKEOVER Red Devils legend 'doesn't believe' Glazers have taken club off the market
LIONEL MESSI MLS star takes aim at Zlatan as he notes vital difference
QUIZ! Can you name the 50 biggest transfers ever in football?
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get FourFourTwo Newsletter
The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week.
Tom Hancock started freelancing for FourFourTwo in April 2019 and has also written for The Analyst and When Saturday Comes, among others. He supports Wycombe Wanderers and has a soft spot for Wealdstone. A self-confessed statto, he has been known to watch football with a spreadsheet (or several) open...
Most Popular
By Tom Hancock