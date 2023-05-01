Cristiano Ronaldo to LEAVE Al-Nassr for sensational Real Madrid return – though a move to Manchester United's rivals is still on the cards: report

Cristiano Ronaldo is ready to return for a Real Madrid role, just months after joining Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

That's according to a report from El Nacional (opens in new tab) in Spain, suggesting that the legendary Portuguese goalscorer is angling for his big return to Europe already. In November, CR7 had his Manchester United contract ripped up after an interview with Piers Morgan – in which he claimed he'd turned down a huge offer from Saudi Arabia (opens in new tab).

According to Saudi state media reports, via the Athletic (opens in new tab), Ronaldo earns £173m ($210m) a year at Al-Nassr, with £62m ($75.3m) coming purely from playing commitments and the rest spread across image rights and commercial or ambassadorial deals. Perhaps Ronaldo should get used to that ambassadorial money…

Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered a return from Al-Nassr as a Real Madrid ambassador – not a player

Ronaldo is Real Madrid's all-time scorer (Image credit: Alex Grimm/Bongarts/Getty Images)

According to El Nacional, it's not a playing deal that Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has offered.

"Florentino Perez has guaranteed that [Ronaldo] will not lack work at the Santiago Bernabeu," the report claims, "But, obviously, he wouldn't do it to be a player, because he considers that it is a cycle that should be considered closed."

The source also mentions how Ronaldo touted his services to Los Blancos – and their rivals, Atletico Madrid, when trying to leave Manchester United. Incredibly though, he might end up at United's rivals, instead.

Newcastle United could yet be a destination for Ronaldo

Could Eddie Howe manage Cristiano Ronaldo? (Image credit: PA)

Earlier this year, MARCA (opens in new tab) reported on a clause that Ronaldo has in his deal to move to Newcastle United, should they qualify for the Champions League. With the Saudi-owned Magpies looking all but confirmed in the top four of the Premier League this season, that's looking a little more realistic.

Ronaldo is the all-time top scorer in the competition and rumoured to be desperate to protect that record at all costs. The 38-year-old's move to Manchester United was said to be driven, in part at least, by their participation in the competition – and his exit, likewise, motivated by their lack of Champions League football.

While it seems unlikely that Newcastle would actually want Ronaldo, it can't be ruled out altogether. Strange things happen in football and with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia committed to bidding for the 2030 World Cup, they may want to move heaven and Earth to get one of their biggest ambassadors to their most exciting project in European football…