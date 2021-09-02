Cristiano Ronaldo to wear no.7 again for Manchester United

Cristiano Ronaldo will once again wear the no.7 shirt for Manchester United, following his arrival from Juventus on transfer deadline day. The Portuguese forward famously wore the no.7 shirt during his first spell at United, between 2003 and 2009, but with Edinson Cavani occupying the shirt until now, there were fears Ronaldo may have had to make do with another number.

This would have been crippling to the brand - he is known as CR7 after all - but fortunately a solution has been found that works for everyone.

Edinson Cavani will now wear the no.21 shirt recently vacated by Daniel James, who joined Leeds United in a £25m deal on deadline day. Cavani wears the no.21 for his native Uruguay, so it was believed he may be open to switching.

Of course, it was up to the South American if he wanted to switch, but Ronaldo appears to be grateful that his teammate was willing to make the change in order to accommodate his wishes. He thanked him via the club's website, calling it an "incredible gesture".

Really, Ronaldo also has Daniel James to thank. You could call it one final assist from the Welshman before his departure.

