Danny Mullen could be back for Dundee’s clash with St Mirren

Dundee FC headshots 2021/2022 – The Kilmac Stadium
(Image credit: David Young)

Dundee striker Danny Mullen could return for the cinch Premiership clash with former club St Mirren.

Mullen missed the midweek draw against St Johnstone with a sickness bug.

Niall McGinn and Jay Chapman are in line for home debuts.

Jordan Marshall remains a doubt while Cillian Sheridan (Achilles) and Lee Ashcroft (hamstring) are long-term absentees.

St Mirren have no fresh injury concerns for the trip to Tayside.

Defender Conor McCarthy (hamstring) remains out.

