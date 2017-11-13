De Bruyne 'really doesn't care' about Messi, Ronaldo comparisons

Manchester City star Kevin De Bruyne says being compared to Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo means nothing to him.

Belgium head coach Roberto Martinez claimed last week that the 26-year-old has the ability to match the standards set by the Barcelona and Real Madrid forwards.

The comments came in the wake of De Bruyne's spectacular start to the season, the midfielder having scored twice and registered six assists in 11 appearances during City's unbeaten run in the Premier League.

The former Chelsea man was included on France Football's 30-man shortlist for the Ballon d'Or and has been tipped as a contender to win the prize either this year or in 2018.

However, De Bruyne says he is only interested in individual accolades if he can win silverware with City.

Asked about Martinez's remarks, he told Sky Sports News: "I don't care. I really don't care. People compare too many players with each other, you have too many good players in the world.

"In the end, I will only win individual awards if I win something with City.

"I try to play the way I am playing at the moment and obviously the way we are playing is very positive and for us it's nice.

"Everybody is in the same spirit. We want to play the football that we play."

De Bruyne also again rejected suggestions City will match the achievement of the Arsenal 'Invincibles' and go the entire league campaign unbeaten.

"I don't think that will be possible because I think you have so many games and too many important games," he said.

"The power of the Premier League means every team has a lot of money and every team has a lot of quality players, so I think one day or another you will face a team who find a system to beat you, or they have a better day."