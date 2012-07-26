De Bruyne set for Werder Bremen move

The Belgium international officially joined the Blues in January, but remained with Racing Genk for the remainder of the campaign.

However, with the arrivals of Eden Hazard, Marko Marin and Oscar, his playing time is expected to be limited.

Bremen are currently leading the way for his signature and the club’s sporting director, Klaus Aloffs, expects a deal to be completed shortly.

"Things are looking good, but it's not a done deal yet," Aloffs told Kicker.

"We hope to wrap up the transfer next week when Chelsea are back from their pre-season trip in the USA."