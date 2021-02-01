Deadline Day Live

Preston defender Ben Davies to Liverpool?

Paris St Germain to sign Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli?

Ainsley Maitland-Niles to leave Arsenal on loan?

Will Bournemouth's Josh King return to the Premier League?

Chelsea midfielder Billy Gilmour to head for the Championship?

More wheeling and dealing from Big Sam?

9.20am – Some more information on the Davies deal from PA’s Liverpool correspondent Carl Markham. Davies will undergo a medical today before signing for an initial £500,000. The deal also includes structured add-ons – primarily related to first-team appearances and any achievements the player contributes to – worth up to £1.1million. Preston will also benefit from a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any profit Liverpool make on any further transfer and also any England appearances, plus they will get the 19-year-old defender Sepp Van Den Berg on loan for free with the first option for a loan next season should he start a certain percentage of matches in the current campaign.

9.10am – One keeper out at Everton, one in at Norwich! The Championship leaders have brought in Norway international Orjan Nyland, formerly of Aston Villa, until the end of the season.

9.07am – Some early movement in the Premier League. Goalkeeper Jonas Lossl has left Everton to return to FC Midtjylland.

🔵 | @JonasLoessl has left #EFC to return to @fcmidtjylland, the Danish Superliga club where he began his career.— Everton (@Everton) February 1, 2021

9am – Davies’ expected switch to Liverpool will not only hurt Preston but also Celtic. The Hoops wanted to secure his signature before the Reds moved in. Celtic are tipped to head to Merseyside today, not to have words with Klopp but to snap up Everton right-back Jonjoe Kenny!

8.45am – Nothing will beat Peter Odemwingie’s deadline-day drive to Loftus Road in 2013, but will we see any drama today? The clock is ticking…

8.30am – Expect plenty of movement in the English Football League today too. Preston will need to fill the expected void left by Davies. I’m sure Neil Warnock will also be looking to strengthen his Middlesbrough squad…

I love You Eagles!!! 🦅💙❤️🧤3️⃣1️⃣🧤— Guaita (@vguaita13) February 1, 2021

8.15am – Good news for Crystal Palace fans. It’s not a new arrival, but veteran goalkeeper Vicente Guaita has signed a contract extension at Selhurst Park until June 2023. The 34-year-old said: “I am so happy to extend my time at Crystal Palace. My family is really settled here in south London, and I have enjoyed my time with Roy (Hodgson), Deano (Kiely), all the coaches, and my team-mates playing in the Premier League, and have a great relationship with the fans of Crystal Palace.”

8.05am – Not many big-money deals are expected today with the coronavirus pandemic hitting clubs hard, meaning loans are set to dominate. One player who may switch for a substantial amount of cash is Josh King. The Norway forward is reportedly desperate to return to the Premier League following Bournemouth’s relegation and has been linked with West Ham, Southampton and West Brom.

7.45am – But the most intriguing transfer of the final day could be Liverpool snapping up Ben Davies. No, not the Welsh left-back from Tottenham, but the centre-half from Championship side Preston. The Reds have needed defensive cover following long-term injuries to Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez. And Davies, out of contract in the summer, has become the surprise name to answer Jurgen Klopp’s SOS. Davies, a 25-year-old who has had loan spells at York, Tranmere, Southport, Newport and Fleetwood before securing a regular place at North End, is reportedly available at £2million.

Ben Davies, right, is out of contract in the summer (Barrington Coombs/PA)

7.30am – Big Sam has spoken about the need to bring in a couple more players to help West Brom’s battle to beat the drop, having drafted in Robert Snodgrass and Mbaye Diagne so far. Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Dele Alli are linked with moves away from north London, while Billy Gilmour may head out of Chelsea on loan.

Will Dele Alli stay at Tottenham? (Dylan Martinez/PA)

7.20am – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s transfer deadline day blog. Stay here for all the latest news on the last day of the window. Will your club announce any arrivals or departures before the 11pm cut-off?