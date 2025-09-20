How to watch Liverpool vs Everton: Live streams, TV details, kick-off time, preview

Liverpool and Everton will go toe-to-toe in Saturday's lunchtime kick off

Watch Liverpool vs Everton as the Merseyside derby returns for the 2025/26 season. Arne Slot's side are heavily tipped to retain their Premier League crown but will have their work cut out against David Moyes' outfit.

Liverpool kept up their impressive start to the 2025/26 season with a 3-2 win over Atletico Madrid on Wednesday, as Virgil van Dijk powered home a late winner for the Reds in the UEFA Champions League.

That result will please Slot heading into the Merseyside derby this weekend, with a raucous atmosphere expected at Anfield as the Toffees arrive.

David Moyes' men have also made a decent start to the new campaign, with on-loan forward Jack Grealish winning the Premier League Player of the Month for August, after he moved from Manchester City in the summer.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also shown flashes of brilliance, and Everton will fancy their chances in ending Liverpool's flying start come Saturday lunchtime.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton in the UK

Liverpool vs Everton is set to be shown live and in full on TNT Sports 1 and Discovery+ this weekend.

Kick-off is at 12:30 pm, with coverage set to begin at 11:00 am.

Watch Liverpool vs Everton in the US

In the USA, cable channel USA Network has the TV rights to Liverpool vs Everton, which is available to watch online via a cord-cutting streaming service such as Sling or Fubo.

How to watch Liverpool vs Everton in Australia

Fans down under can watch Liverpool vs Everton through Stan Sport, which has live streams for every single Premier League game this season.

Liverpool vs Everton: Match preview

Liverpool handed new signing Alexander Isak his debut against Diego Simeone's side in midweek, and that in itself will serve as a huge boost heading into what could be the former's first Merseyside derby.

Isak, who joined from Newcastle United, played just short of an hour before being replaced by Cody Gakpo, and it remains to be seen which combination of forwards Slot decides to go with on Saturday.

Hugo Ekitike has predominantly been used as a wide player so far, despite his impact for Frankfurt through the middle last season, whilst fellow new Bundesliga addition Florian Wirtz is yet to get off the mark for his new side, as pressure continues to grow.

The Toffees have two wins, a draw and just one loss to their name so far this term, and winning against their arch rivals would go a long way to bolstering their overall hopes.

It appears, for now, that Moyes will be without Jarrad Branthwaite and Vitalii Mykolenko for their short trip to Anfield, but those two will be assessed in the days leading up to the fixture.

Top scorer and key man Iliman Ndiaye will be bidding to improve on his tally of two so far this season, and you do feel anything noteworthy from Moyes' men will come through the talented Senegalese star.

Liverpool vs Everton: Expected line-ups

FourFourTwo's prediction

Liverpool 2-2 Everton

Liverpool were by no means at their best against Atleti in midweek, and Everton have a point to prove this season, especially given their start under Moyes. Despite the Reds' attacking talent at their disposal, FourFourTwo thinks this one will end level.