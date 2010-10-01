Demel and Jansen doubtful for Hamburg

Hamburg SV defenders Guy Demel and Marcell Jansen are doubtful for Saturday's match at home to Kaiserslautern with the Ivorian nursing a stomach virus and the Germany international out with the flu.

"We will have to wait and see about Guy," said Hamburg coach Armin Veh. "If Marcell takes antibiotics then he will not be able to play."

Veh will also be without striker Mladen Petric, who picked up a muscle injury in training early in the week.

Borussia Moenchengladbach will be without four key players when they host improved VfL Wolfsburg on Saturday, as well as suspended defender Roel Brouwers.

Dante, Karim Matmour and Tony Jantschke are out injured while Christian Dorda has only just started light training after recovering from a knee injury.

St Pauli may be without defensive midfielder Matthias Lehmann, who missed training on Wednesday, when they travel to Hanover 96 on Friday.

Hanover are poised to keep their best start to a Bundesliga season going and move up to second spot with a win.