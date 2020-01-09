Dimitar Berbatov “felt like s**t” after Manchester Derby humbling: “They were all over the place”

City raced into a three-goal lead after just 38 minutes at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final.

Marcus Rashford pulled one back for the hosts with 20 minutes remaining, but it did little to cheer up a home crowd that had seen their side overwhelmed and outclassed for the majority of the game.

United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer described his side’s first half performance as “the worst we have played this season”, and Berbatov agreed with the Norwegian’s assessment.

“Honestly, after that first leg against City I feel like s**t,” he told Betfair.

“The first half was way below standards, it was not good to watch, the team was all over the place and City were the better side for sure - everybody saw that.

“In the second half there was a bit of an improvement on all fronts, but it was not enough and when City score three goals against you to change the game is next to impossible, as we saw.

“The only thing good about it is that there is another game and hopefully they have time to take something from it and show a better account of themselves.

“I have seen a lot of people saying that the first half was the worst they've ever seen United play, I don't want to jump to conclusions, but it wasn't good.

“Honestly, City should have scored not three but five goals. (Raheem) Sterling not being in his best moment to finish a couple of chances in front of goal was a good thing for United.

“I think the outcome was more down to how poor United were in the first half and not necessarily how good City were.

“Hopefully, they will recover for the next leg, the real problem is that we are seeing too many of this kind of performances, of course it's not every game but we are seeing it more than we want to, even if it’s just a poor spell in a match, the fans don't want to see it.”

