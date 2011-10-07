Dragun kills off Romania hopes

Adrian Mutu opened the scoring from close range in the 19th minute but the visitors equalised on the stroke of half-time when the hosts lost possession in their half and Sergei Kornilenko took advantage to score.

Mutu grabbed his second goal when he converted a 51st-minute penalty, only to see Belarus level again through Stanislav Dragun with eight minutes to go.

"We must not complain. We need to get back to work for the next qualifying campaign," Mutu told state television TVR1.

Third-placed Romania have 13 points with one game to go. Belarus have finished their campaign and have the same number of points.

France lead the way with 20 points, one ahead of Bosnia.