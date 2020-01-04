Eaves hat-trick gives Hull victory at Rotherham
A hat-trick from Tom Eaves ensured Hull reached the FA Cup fourth round with a 3-2 win against 10-man Rotherham.
Hull took the lead in the 16th minute with Dan Batty bursting into the box and cutting the ball back for Eaves to score.
Rotherham were level five minutes later thanks to Michael Smith’s powerful finish from Chiedozie Ogbene’s centre.
The home side were reduced to 10 men in the 24th minute when Adam Thompson was given a straight red card for hacking down Keane Lewis-Potter.
Kyle Vassell then stunned Hull in the 43rd minute by firing in a thunderbolt from the edge of the box to give the hosts the edge.
Hull boss Grant McCann brought on Jarrod Bowen after an hour and the highly-rated 23-year-old quickly forced a save out of Daniel Iversen, before the goalkeeper also denied Eaves at the back post.
The visitors’ pressure paid off in the 66th minute with Eaves on hand to head in from Herbie Kane’s cross.
Rotherham’s resistance lasted until the second minute of added time, when Eaves was again on hand to punish them with a towering header and send the Tigers through.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.