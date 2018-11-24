Eibar expose abysmal Madrid defensive record away from home

Real Madrid's woeful defensive efforts away from home in LaLiga this season were laid bare as Eibar stormed to a 3-0 victory over the European champions.

Gonzalo Escalante bundled home a first-half opener and Jose Luis Mendilibar's men were in rampant form after the break, with Sergi Enrich and Kike Garcia on target as Madrid crumbled.

It marked a grim opening to Santiago Solari's permanent tenure as Los Blancos boss, with his team sixth in the table – now only two points above their weekend conquerors.

The loss followed setbacks such as a 5-1 Clasico thumping at Camp Nou against Barcelona and a 3-0 September reverse at Sevilla.

It means Madrid have now conceded 16 goals on the road in Spain's top flight – only Huesca at the foot of the table (19) have let in more.