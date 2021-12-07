Trending

Elgin’s clash with Kelty Hearts postponed after Storm Barra strikes

Soccer – Sky Bet League One – Notts County v Coventry City – Meadow Lane
Tuesday’s Cinch Scottish League Two game between Elgin and league leaders Kelty Hearts at Borough Briggs was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.

Storm Barra has swept over parts of Scotland and Northern England and left the conditions in Elgin in an unplayable state.

After a pitch inspection at 6.15pm, the referee decided to call the game off.

A rescheduled date will be announced in due course.

