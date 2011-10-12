Elm to savour Sweden win over Netherlands

"I'm going to wear my Sweden shirt to training when I get back to my club this week," a beaming Elm told Reuters after Sweden defeated the previously unbeaten Netherlands in Group E on Tuesday to go through as the best group runners-up.

Elm, who plays for AZ Alkmaar, is one of five members of the Swedish squad who play their club football in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands had already qualified as group winners, winning their first nine games on the trot before their shock defeat to the Swedes, who a year ago had lost 4-1 to them in Amsterdam.

This time, Sweden came back from 2-1 down with two goals in two minutes early in the second half.

Asked what reception he could expect if he turned up at Alkmaar's training ground in his Sweden shirt, Elm replied: "We'll see, we'll see."