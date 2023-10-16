England at Euro 2024: How Gareth Southgate will line-up his Three Lions side in Germany

England head into Euro 2024 as one of the tournament favourites, with each position stacked with a number of options for Gareth Southgate to choose from.

While they haven't yet confirmed their place in Germany for Euro 2024, England have the opportunity to do so on Tuesday night against Italy at Wembley. Failing that, a win against either Malta or North Macedonia in November will secure their place for the summer tournament.

But how will Gareth Southgate line-up his England side for Euro 2024? FourFourTwo tries its best to come up with that answer, while also looking at other options available for the Three Lions.

How England will likely line up at Euro 2024

GK: Jordan Pickford

Pickford has been ever-present as England No.1 in recent times (Image credit: Getty Images)

Jordan Pickford is, undeniably, the obvious choice - especially with Aaron Ramsdale now out of the Arsenal starting XI and less likely to challenge for the No.1 spot. Nick Pope, however, is a consistent performer at Newcastle United and could fight his way into contention. Champions League football at St. James' Park could certainly make Southgate consider his options.

Pope's inclusion does depend on how the England manager wants his side to play, however. Pope isn't the most adept goalkeeper with the ball at his feet, while Pickford is more comfortable at picking passes and building up play from the back.

RB: Kyle Walker

Walker is at the forefront of right-back options (Image credit: Robin Jones/Getty Images)

Possibly the most difficult position to call, right-back has an abundance of talent to choose from. Saying that, Southgate will likely settle on Kyle Walker after how reliable he has been during the England boss' three tournaments in charge.

Kieran Tripper, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Reece James are all excellent replacements, however, and any of the four players will have a right to feel aggrieved at not making the starting XI. James needs to ensure he is fully fit to make the squad first of all, though.

CB: John Stones

No one will be playing ahead of Stones (Image credit: Getty Images)

Stones is a guaranteed starter - he hadn't played a minute of football for Manchester City this season, but Southgate still included him in his England squad for the October internationals, such is his quality.

An experienced centre-back, Stones also allows England to play in a more modern way, advancing out of defence with him as a deep-lying midfielder.

CB: Harry Maguire

Maguire has endured a difficult time of late (Image credit: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

At Euro 2020, everyone couldn't wait until Harry Maguire returned from injury, the Manchester United defender missing the opening two games of the tournament. His stock has dramatically fallen in the two-and-a-half years since, though, opening the door for a number of players to stake a claim to become Stones' partner.

Indeed, Marc Guehi, Lewis Dunk, Fikayo Tomori and Levi Colwill are all in the latest squad and hopeful of making the plane to Germany. That's not even mentioning Ben White, who left Qatar midway through World Cup 2022.

LB: Luke Shaw

Shaw is England's best left-back when fit (Image credit: Getty)

This position is all dependent on injuries. Luke Shaw and Ben Chilwell are the obvious options, but lack of availability could hamper their status within the team. Levi Colwill, who played there against Australia, could continue to deputise after impressing there for Chelsea as well, while Southgate has used Trippier at left-back on occasion in the past.

Despite that, Shaw would likely come straight into the team if fit. A powerful runner from defence, the Manchester United man loves to get forward and support attacks, while also hugely diligent in his defensive responsibilities.

DM: Kalvin Phillips

Phillips continues to be selected for England despite his lack of minutes at Man City (Image credit: Getty Images)

Southgate has previously said that Phillips needs more game time at Manchester City if he is to retain his place in the England squad, but so far the Three Lions gaffer has undermined his own comments by continually picking Phillips. That's partly down to the fact that he's a reliable player who stands up whenever needed.

Jordan Henderson could receive the nod, though. The most experienced player in the England team, Henderson has played in six major international tournaments and provides a wealth of experience.

CM: Declan Rice

Rice is one of the first names on the teamsheet (Image credit: David S. Bustamante/Soccrates/Getty Images)

This one's nailed on. There is simply no way Declan Rice doesn't in England's midfield if he is fit.

Kalvin Phillips and Jordan Henderson both provide Southgate with alternative options to partner Rice or operate from slightly deeper. Regardless of the system, though, Rice will 100 per cent be starting. It's just who will be partnered alongside him that is harder to call.

As previously mentioned, Phillips and Henderson both have strong chances, but Mason Mount, who has failed to make the last three England squads, could also work his way back into contention with a strong season at Manchester United. Once a regular starter under Southgate, Mount has struggled recently to display his true quality at club level, and his international place has suffered as a result.

Elsewhere, Conor Gallagher and James Ward-Prowse are both sound options for Southgate to have at his disposal - the former provides plenty of energy, while the latter is a set-piece wizard.

CAM: Jude Bellingham

Bellingham could be England's most important player (Image credit: Getty Images)

Based off of current form, Jude Bellingham is arguably the best player in the world. While there's still a long way to go until June 14, when Euro 2024 kicks off, for the 20-year-old to start his Real Madrid career with 10 goals in 10 games is simply astounding. Don't get it wrong, Bellingham could prove the difference in England's quest for a trophy.

There's no shortage of options to call upon if Bellingham isn't available, too. James Maddison is showing his quality at Tottenham Hotspur and could comfortably slot into an attacking midfield role, while Phil Foden and Eberechi Eze are both exciting players capable of some magic.

RW: Bukayo Saka

Saka is an integral starter for Southgate (Image credit: Getty Images)

Such a strong performer regardless of the team he's playing for, Saka has emerged as one of England's most important players in the last 18 months with impressive displays on a consistent basis. The Arsenal man has nailed down right-wing in the England team, and still has plenty of room to improve at just 22 years old.

Cover for Saka could see both Phil Foden and Jarrod Bowen in competition, with either player a strong option from the bench. While Foden provides more control in matches, Bowen is always capable of notching a goal if needed.

ST: Harry Kane

Kane will captain England in Germany (Image credit: Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Who else? The Bayern Munich forward isn't just a goalscorer. Kane is the star in a team full of extremely talented individuals, capable of leading the squad all the way at the Euros. Undoubtedly England's first-choice striker, it's who will be the back-up where it becomes interesting.

Ollie Watkins and Eddie Nketiah are both in the latest squad after strong starts to this campaign, but Callum Wilson and Ivan Toney, depending on how he gets back up to speed, will no doubt be knocking on the door when national team selection comes around next May.

LW: Jack Grealish?

Grealish could be England's starting left-winger in Germany (Image credit: Hector Vivas - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images)

When it comes to the final position in the England team, your guess is as good as ours. Any number of players could occupy the left-wing spot come June, it just depends on the form of each individual in the lead-up to the tournament.

Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Foden have all shown glimpses of what they're capable of in recent months, though nowhere near the levels of consistency to demand a starting berth. Comparatively, Maddison has been much better at Tottenham, but will Southgate opt to play him out of position just to shoehorn him into the side?

Then there's Raheem Sterling. Once Southgate's golden child, Sterling has since been snubbed a spot in the national team since World Cup 2022. Bringing the Chelsea forward back into the fold seems likely, but only time will tell.

How England are expected to line up at Euro 2024…