'Erik ten Hag DOES have the players at Manchester United to play the style he wants to - it's just an attitude thing' says Dutch coach

By
published

Rene Meulensteen was a key figure for Sir Alex Ferguson during the legendary manager's final years at the club and believes Erik ten Hag can still succeed in his preferred manner

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, May 2024
(Image credit: Alamy)

Former Manchester United assistant manager Rene Meulensteen has called on Erik ten Hag to remain true to the principles that got him the job at Old Trafford in the first place - insisting he is just a couple of players away from having what he needs to make a success of it.

Ten Hag arrived from Ajax in 2022 after enjoying success playing a progressive, high-pressing, possession-based style of play, but has had to make concession to that since arriving at Manchester United.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Steven Chicken
Steven Chicken

Steven Chicken has been working as a football writer since 2009, taking in stints with Football365 and the Huddersfield Examiner. Steven still covers Huddersfield Town home and away for his own publication, WeAreTerriers.com. Steven is a two-time nominee for Regional Journalist of the Year at the prestigious British Sports Journalism Awards, making the shortlist in 2020 and 2023.