Euro 2024: David James' unbelievable FourFourTwo prediction comes true

By
published

We asked David James who Euro 2024's dark horse would be - and the former England stopper had an intriguing answer

David James during his days as England number one
David James during his days as England number one

A wild Euro 2024 group stage comes to an end on Wednesday evening, with supporters being treated to a little bit of everything so far. 

We've had upset wins, struggling favourites, big hitters making their mark, colourful fans, wonder goals and plenty of last-minute strikes as the early stages of the tournament have weaved a tapestry packed with narrative.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Joe Mewis
Joe Mewis

For more than a decade Joe Mewis has worked in football journalism as a reporter and editor, with stints at Mirror Football and LeedsLive among others. He is the author of four football history books that include times on Leeds United and the England national team.