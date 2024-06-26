Euro 2024: England could face their bogey team in last 16

By
published

A clash with a notoriously difficult opponent could await England at Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate
Gareth Southgate's England could face a historically tricky opponent at Euro 2024 (Image credit: Getty Images)

England appear to have a favourable route to the final at Euro 2024, even if their performances in the group stages were tepid and uninspiring. Despite dull draws with Denmark and Slovenia, a victory against Serbia in the opening match was enough to secure top spot in Group C.

That means the Three Lions will face one of the third-placed teams from the group stages, though which one is as yet undecided. It also means they are certain to avoid heavyweights France, Spain, Germany and Portugal until a potential final.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access

Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1

Callum Rice-Coates
Callum Rice-Coates

Callum is a football writer who has had work published by the likes of BBC Sport, the Independent, BT Sport and the Blizzard, amongst various others. A lifelong Wrexham fan, he is hoping Ryan Reynolds can lead his hometown club to the promised land.