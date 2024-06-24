Euro 2024: England dealt defensive worry with Kieran Trippier 'nursing' calf injury

England face Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday and could be without a left-back for their vital Group C clash

Kieran Trippier has been playing at left-back for England at Euro 2024.
Kieran Trippier has been playing at left-back for England at Euro 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Ahead of their game against Slovenia at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, England are said to be keeping a careful eye on the fitness of defender Kieran Trippier.

Trippier, a natural right-back, has been filling in for the currently absent Luke Shaw at Euro 2024, with the Newcastle United star now understood to be 'nursing' a calf problem. The 33-year-old was seen receiving medical treatment in the latter stages of the Three Lions' 1-0 win over Serbia in Gelsenkirchen.

